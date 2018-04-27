Update: One person dies in Julien Dubuque Bridge crash

East Dubuque police say one person died in the accident.

The bridge was reopened around 7:25 a.m.

East Dubuque Police Department says a two-vehicle crash closed the bridge April 27.

They expect the bridge to be opened around 7 or 8 a.m.

Dubuque drivers wanting to get to Illinois should take the detour on Highway 61 into Wisconsin, then drive south onto Highway 35.

Authorities have closed the Julien Dubuque Bridge in both directions for a crash Friday morning. The Iowa DOT says the bridge closed around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

The bridge over the Mississippi River connects Dubuque, Iowa to East Dubuque, Illinois.

