I-280 reopened after fatal crash near Quad City Airport-UPDATED

UPDATE: All lanes of I-280 eastbound are now open near the Quad City Airport. Officials say there was one fatality as a result of the crash. The scene has been cleared.

According to police, a white 2005 Ford "Box" Truck was traveling westbound on I-280 when it left the road, crossed through the median and crashed head on into a white 2004 Dodge pickup truck.

Three people from the box truck and one person from pickup were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their names are being withheld at this time.

I-280 eastbound was closed and traffic was being diverted at exit 15 in Milan.

Moline Police Department, Rock Island County Sheriff's Department, Milan Police Department, Illinois State Police, Moline Fire Department, and Illinois Department of Transportation all assisted on scene.

ORIGINAL: Traffic is blocked on I-280 near the Quad City Airport due to a crash.

The eastbound lane is closed while emergency crews respond to a head-on crash involving a serious injury between a pick-up truck and a delivery truck.

It appears one of the vehicles may have crossed the median and collided with the other vehicle. Three people from one vehicle and one person from the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries

Westbound traffic is also moving slowing near the crash scene. You will want to avoid that area.

Police expect the roadway will be shut down for the next several hours while Illinois State Police investigators reconstruct the crash.

