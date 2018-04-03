Credit card holders may no longer need to sign for receipts after purchases

The checkout line might move a little faster by the end of the month. Paying for a purchase is about to get more streamlined.

In two weeks, major credit card companies are eliminating the need for shoppers to sign receipts for credit and debit sales.

The encryption within new credit card chips and other measures by companies have helped to increase security without the need for a signature.

Many cards currently don't require a signature for small purchases, but starting in two weeks, Mastercard, Visa, American Express and Discover are ending the requirements for customers' autographs.