Credit card skimmer discovered at Dubuque gas station

A device designed to steal your credit or debit card information has been discovered in Dubuque.

Police say on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, employees at the Fas Mart gas station on Central Ave. reported finding a credit card skimmer on one of their gas pumps. The device was found on pump #3 on Tuesday, July 10 and the pump was immediately shut down by the store.

Skimmers are illegal card readers attached to electronic payment terminals like gas pumps that record data off the card’s magnetic strip. Criminals may sell the stolen data or use it to make purchases.

It's not known how long the skimmer was on the gas pump, or if any data was taken. Police say if you used your card recently at this pump, you should notify your financial institution and monitor your accounts.

