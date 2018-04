Starting next week, many Americans could have a better credit score.

Due to new public records standards, the big three credit agencies will exclude all tax lien data from credit reports.

That means credit scores could rise by as much as 30 points for some consumers.

Experts say a good credit score is usually above 700, and scores over 760 are considered excellent.

A good credit score is key to helping you purchase everything from a car to a home.

The change will take effect on April 16.