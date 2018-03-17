Creighton upsets Iowa women, 76-70

Jaylyn Agnew scored 24 points and Sydney Lamberty added 20 to lead No. 11 Creighton to a 76-70 win over No. 6 seeded Iowa in a first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

The Bluejays (19-12) advances to the second round and will play UCLA on Monday.

Megan Gustafson scored 29 points and had 17 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (24-8).

The Bluejays never trailed in the second half, but had to hold off stubborn Iowa. The Hawkeyes cut the lead to 59-55 with 6:35 to play but Lamberty scored four straight baskets for Creighton to foil Iowa's comeback bid.

Lamberty's layup with 1:37 to play gave Creighton a 68-61 lead. The Bluejays then made 8 of 10 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Agnew made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the first half to give the Bluejays a 34-31 lead at the break. Meghan Gustafson scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds for the Hawkeyes in the opening half. Iowa shot 52 percent in the first half and outrebounded Creighton 20-12 but committed 9 turnovers and trailed by 3 at halftime.

Agnew scored 11 points and the Hawkeyes shooting cooled off as Creighton maintained a slim 56-50 lead after three quarters.

The Bluejays snapped a four-game losing streak to Iowa.