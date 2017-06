Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire at 4:18 a.m. in the 1300 block of 15th Street in Rock Island.

One person was in the home when the fire started but was able to make it our OK. According to firefighters at the scene, the fire crept between the walls of the balloon style home and into the attic.

One firefighter was sent to the hospital from the scene. No word on his condition.

Crews battled the fire and smoke for more than two hours.