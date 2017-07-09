Crews battle wood chip fire at landscaping company in Cordova

Firefighters on Saturday night responded to Xylem, LTD. on Route 84 in Cordova for a report of a fire. It happened at around 9 p.m.

Cordova Fire Chief Smalley says a large pile of wood chips caught fire and crews spent several hours dousing it with water. Officials believe it started from methane gas and heat build up in the pile, which happens on occasion.

Xylem is a business that supplies bulk mulch and other landscaping products. Crews worked to put water on the pile and dig to keep it from spreading. Chief Smalley says the damage was contained to the wood product.

Fire crews from Port Byron, Hillsdale, and Albany assisted at the scene with tanker trucks.