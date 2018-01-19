Crews blocking off road in Moline outside of John Deere Middle School

Officials are on scene right now in Moline where a child was hit by a car, this according to our Chief Photographer, Mike Ortiz.

According to our photographer, 21st Avenue and 12th Street in Moline are currently blocked due to this incident, right outside of John Deere Middle School.

"Preliminary reports were that the student was underneath the vehicle but when police arrived, they say that it appears that maybe there were some folks that were able to lift the car up and get the student out from underneath the vehicle." - Our Chief Photographer who is on the scene right now.

We have reached out to local officials and are waiting to hear back from them. We will update this as soon as more becomes available. You can stay with us both on air and online for the latest updates.