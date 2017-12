Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 2300 block of 15th Street, Friday afternoon, December 22.

Officials say one firefighter was injured when he fell through the floor into the basement. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

No one was home at the time the fire broke out. There is no word on a cause at this time.

The fire is under investigation.

