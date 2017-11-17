KEYSTONE PIPELINE LEAK: Company: Spill controlled and no public threat

Crews are working to clean up a pipeline leak that has spilled at least 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota. An operator for TransCanada Corp. said the leak is "controlled" and not a threat to public safety.

Photo courtesy of TransCanada

The company says in a news release Friday that it has sent more than 75 people to the site of a spill in a rural area of South Dakota and crews were working "around the clock."

TransCanada says among those responding to the spill are specialists in "environmental management, metallurgy, engineering, pipeline integrity and emergency response."

Brian Walsh with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources tells Gray affiliate KSFY News they were alerted to the leak at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning by TransCanada.

A South Dakota official said five hours passed between when TransCanada Corp. found the leak from its Keystone pipeline and when it notified state environment officials. An environmental scientist manager at the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources said officials would investigate if there as an appropriate reason for the gap in communication.

The leak was in the Keystone Pipeline located in an agricultural area in Marshall County, S.D. There have been no reports of the oil entering any waterways or water systems at this time.

Walsh said 5,000 barrels of oil have leaked, and at 42 gallons a barrel, that totals 210,000 gallons of oil.

The pipeline has been shut off and the leak has been covered. An emergency response plan has been activated to get more staff and contractors to the site for clean up.

Walsh anticipates the clean up will take some time.

The following is a statement from TransCanada in response to the oil leak:

"TransCanada (TSX, NYSE: TRP) crews safely shut down its Keystone pipeline at approximately 6 a.m. CST (5 a.m. MST) after a drop in pressure was detected in its operating system resulting from an oil leak that is under investigation. The estimated volume of the leak is approximately 5,000 barrels. The section of pipe along a right-of-way approximately 35 miles (56 kilometres) south of the Ludden pump station in Marshall County, South Dakota was completely isolated within 15 minutes and emergency response procedures were activated.

Crews, including TransCanada specialists from emergency management, engineering, environmental management and safety as well as contracted, nationally recognized experts are assessing the situation. TransCanada is providing State and Federal regulators, including the Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) and the National Response Center (NRC), with accurate and confirmed information on an ongoing basis.

TransCanada appreciates the collaborative support of local officials, emergency response personnel and commissioners in Marshall County, as well as the landowner who has given permission to access land for assessment, identification and clean-up activities.

We have been keeping our shippers and customers up to date and have communicated that the pipeline from Hardisty, Alberta to Cushing, Oklahoma and to Wood River/Patoka, Illinois is expected to remain shut down as we respond to this incident. This does not affect the Marketlink pipeline system, which uses the facilities of the southern leg of the Keystone system from Cushing to the Gulf Coast.

The safety of the public and environment are our top priorities and we will continue to provide updates as they become available."