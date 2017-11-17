KEYSTONE PIPELINE LEAK: Company: Spill controlled and no public threat

Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 2:23 PM, Nov 17, 2017

AMHERST, S.D. (KSFY/AP) -- Crews are working to clean up a pipeline leak that has spilled at least 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota. An operator for TransCanada Corp. said the leak is "controlled" and not a threat to public safety.

Photo courtesy of TransCanada

The company says in a news release Friday that it has sent more than 75 people to the site of a spill in a rural area of South Dakota and crews were working "around the clock."

TransCanada says among those responding to the spill are specialists in "environmental management, metallurgy, engineering, pipeline integrity and emergency response."

Brian Walsh with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources tells Gray affiliate KSFY News they were alerted to the leak at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning by TransCanada.

A South Dakota official said five hours passed between when TransCanada Corp. found the leak from its Keystone pipeline and when it notified state environment officials. An environmental scientist manager at the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources said officials would investigate if there as an appropriate reason for the gap in communication.

The leak was in the Keystone Pipeline located in an agricultural area in Marshall County, S.D. There have been no reports of the oil entering any waterways or water systems at this time.

Walsh said 5,000 barrels of oil have leaked, and at 42 gallons a barrel, that totals 210,000 gallons of oil.

The pipeline has been shut off and the leak has been covered. An emergency response plan has been activated to get more staff and contractors to the site for clean up.

Walsh anticipates the clean up will take some time.

The following is a statement from TransCanada in response to the oil leak:

"TransCanada (TSX, NYSE: TRP) crews safely shut down its Keystone pipeline at approximately 6 a.m. CST (5 a.m. MST) after a drop in pressure was detected in its operating system resulting from an oil leak that is under investigation. The estimated volume of the leak is approximately 5,000 barrels. The section of pipe along a right-of-way approximately 35 miles (56 kilometres) south of the Ludden pump station in Marshall County, South Dakota was completely isolated within 15 minutes and emergency response procedures were activated.

Crews, including TransCanada specialists from emergency management, engineering, environmental management and safety as well as contracted, nationally recognized experts are assessing the situation. TransCanada is providing State and Federal regulators, including the Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) and the National Response Center (NRC), with accurate and confirmed information on an ongoing basis.

TransCanada appreciates the collaborative support of local officials, emergency response personnel and commissioners in Marshall County, as well as the landowner who has given permission to access land for assessment, identification and clean-up activities.

We have been keeping our shippers and customers up to date and have communicated that the pipeline from Hardisty, Alberta to Cushing, Oklahoma and to Wood River/Patoka, Illinois is expected to remain shut down as we respond to this incident. This does not affect the Marketlink pipeline system, which uses the facilities of the southern leg of the Keystone system from Cushing to the Gulf Coast.

The safety of the public and environment are our top priorities and we will continue to provide updates as they become available."

Read the original version of this article at ksfy.com.

Related Information

TransCanada reports progress on incident in South Dakota
 
TransCanada continues to make progress in its clean-up of oil on the Keystone Pipeline right-of-way. 
 
On-site crews of approximately 75 continue to work around the clock with regulators on the site in Marshall County, South Dakota.  These specialists continue to affirm the incident is being controlled and there is no threat to public safety.
 
TransCanada has taken this incident very seriously and is working with federal and state regulatory agencies.  Members of PHMSA, South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources and other state agencies are on site and monitoring progress.
 
Frequent updates are being provided to the impacted landowners, community, regulators and other state and federal agencies to ensure they are aware of our progress.
 
Frequently asked questions:
 
What progress has been made on site?
Overnight and today TransCanada has continued to make progress in cleaning up the site. Through the work, we have also re-affirmed that the incident has been controlled and that there are no further environmental impacts observed and no threat to public safety. There are currently over 75 people supporting our incident response - specialists in environmental management, metallurgy, engineering, pipeline integrity and emergency response. TransCanada has mobilized a full complement of equipment on site including track hoes, earth movers, hydrovacs, bobcats, safety and emergency response equipment, vacuum trucks and high-powered lighting for around-the-clock operations.
 
What steps are required for you to be able to locate the source?
The safety and security of the public and workers is our priority. As soon as we detected the first sign of an irregularity, TransCanada’s state of the art leak detection shut down the pipeline within minutes, notified state and federal regulatory agencies, local officials and nearby residents. TransCanada personnel also physically confirmed that valves located up and down the pipeline from the incident site have been properly closed.
 
Crews and equipment were dispatched and the area is being managed to ensure safety and security for personnel and residents. TransCanada workers and nationally recognized, industry leading experts (with proper safety equipment) began developing response plans. We continue to work methodically and around- the-clock on this process.
 
How are you keeping agencies, regulators apprised of your activities?
Members of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) are on site and monitoring progress. South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources and other state agencies are on site. A steady stream of information is being provided to the impacted landowners and regulators/agencies to ensure they are aware of our progress as information is confirmed.
 
How are you handling commercial impacts that this is causing? What information are you providing shippers? How long will the pipeline remain shut?
We recognize that a shutdown of the Keystone line has impacts on both shippers and refining facilities. Where possible, upstream at Hardisty, TransCanada is assisting with storage of crude oil production.  We are in regular contact with our customers and are providing updates as they become available.  We regret the impact this may have caused customers and we are working to resolve this incident as quickly and safely as possible.  The Keystone Pipeline from Hardisty, Alberta to Cushing, Oklahoma and to Wood River/Patoka, Illinois is expected to remain shut down until our repair is completed and restarted only after receiving approval from the US Regulator (PHMSA).  This does not affect the Marketlink pipeline system, which uses the facilities of the southern leg of the Keystone system from Cushing to the Gulf Coast.
 
 
Terry Cunha
TransCanada

 