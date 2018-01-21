One person is dead after overnight fire in rural Preemption - UPDATE

UPDATE 5:42 a.m.: One person is dead after a residential fire at 1531 US Highway 67 in rural Preemption.

The name of the victims will not be released at this time pending family notification.

Sherrard Fire Department responded to the house and was assisted by Matherville, Viola, Blackhawk, Orion and Coyne Center Fire Departments.

The incident remains under investigation.

UPDATE 4:44 a.m.: Highway 67 has been reopened to traffic.

We will be updating this story both on-air and online as soon as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Multiple agencies are responding to a house fire south of Preemption on US 67.

Mercer County Sheriff's Office told TV-6 they have shut down US 67 from Preemption to Viola while crews fight the fire.

No word on if anyone was inside the home or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, we have a crew on scene.