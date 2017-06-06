Moline drowning victim's body found-UPDATED

UPDATE 6/9/17: Police say drowning victim Malik Williams' body was recovered in the area where he was last seen.

UPDATE: 6/7/17 4:24 p.m: Police have ended their unsuccessful search efforts. The search will not resume until further notice.

Police have also identified the victim as 25-year-old Malik A. Williams of Galesburg, Illinois.

UPDATE 6/7/17 7 a.m.: Police are now saying the search has become a recovery mission.

UPDATE: Moline Police say the search was suspended at around 12:45 a.m. and will resume at 8 a.m.

UPDATE: Moline Police say a 6-year-old boy and his father were in the Mississippi River. The child has been rescued but crews are still searching for the man.

According to Moline PD, multiple people helped rescue the boy but the man went under.

The child is expected to be okay.

Police say they are focusing their search near a small dock and checking the river bottom. Dive teams are on scene.

Moline, Arsenal, East Moline and Bettendorf all responded to the rescue and numerous boats went in.

Original Story: Police have confirmed rescue crews are on the scene searching for someone in the Mississippi River near the 55th Street boat ramp in Moline. This is a developing story, check back for updates on-air and online.