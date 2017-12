Fire crews are still investigating a morning apartment fire that happened in the area of 39th St. and 14 Ave.

A business nearby called 911 to report the fire around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

When the fire department arrived, they found a fire in a second-story apartment.

No one was home at the time and there were no injuries to report.

The fire department told TV-6 the Red Cross was brought in to help the tenant.