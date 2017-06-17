Crews on scene for chemical spill in Albany, Ill.

Hazmat crews are on scene of a chemical spill near the water tower in Albany, Illinois.

Officials tell KWQC that the spill happened at approximately 11 am on Saturday. They say an employee of the water treatment facility next to the water tower at the corner of Cherry St. and 5th Avenue S was doing routine clean-up of chlorine when the chemical spilled and injured him.

First responders were concerned about the possible presence of chlorine gas, so they evacuated 20 to 30 nearby residents as a precaution.

The injured employee was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say they expect to have the scene cleaned up by mid-afternoon.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 News and KWQC.com for more information as this story continues to develop.

