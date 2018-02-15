One hospitalized, one injured after explosion in Rock Island-UPDATED

UPDATE (6:35 a.m.): The Rock Island Fire Marshal tells us one person was taken to an area hospital after sustaining injuries from an explosion in Rock Island. Another person was injured but was treated on-scene. The call came in around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Viewers around the area tell TV-6 they could feel an explosion or rumble, and the Fire Marshal says it was a "very significant explosion" that very well could have been felt around the area. He said the explosion was powerful enough to push concrete walls back.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, however, they do believe it may have been caused by a forklift that was being started at the start of the shift.

ORIGINAL: Fire officials have confirmed with TV-6 there are crews on the scene right now for a possible explosion in Rock Island at the UPS Freight on 31st Street West.

A TV-6 viewer reached out to alert the station of the possible explosion after she felt her house shake.

Officials say there are possible injuries and the Fire Marshal is on scene this morning.

We do have a crew headed to the scene right now, stick with us both on-air and online for the latest.

