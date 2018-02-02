Crews on scene of fire at River City Hardwoods

Several area fire departments responding to River City Hardwoods tonight for a fire at the business.

A TV-6 crew report a very heavy fire and police presence at River City Hardwoods. Smoke is still seen coming from the top of the building.

Police and fire officials say the fire was put out within minutes of seven different fire stations being called in.

Muscatine Fire Department, West Liberty, Grand View, Wapello, . Fruitland, Columbus Junction.

There are no injuires have been reported so far.

