Multiple crews on the scene of possible explosion in Dixon - UPDATE

UPDATE: On WIFR's website, they have confirmed the Lee County Coroner has been called to the scene.

ORIGINAL: Several crews are on the scene of a possible pipeline explosion on a field in Dixon.

The Lee County Sheriff's Department has closed Route 38 between Nachusa Road and Robbins Road.

At this time investigators have not confirmed what led to the explosion near the area of Nachusa Road and Route 38.

Witnesses tell WIFR a farmer may have been using farming equipment in that area when they struck the pipeline.

