Crews respond to Arnie's Happy Spot in Deer Grove for fire

Multiple fire crews responded to Deer Grove early Monday morning for reports of a structure fire.

The Sterling Fire Department tells TV-6 they were called to a fire at Arnie's Happy Spot in Deer Grove. Sterling's department says they did not make entry into the building but did provide water supply to responding crews.

Witnesses told TV-6 they counted 10 responding agencies, and said the building was "done for."

This is a developing story. We will update this story both on-air and online as more information becomes available.