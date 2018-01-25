Crews respond to Wednesday morning garage fire in Burlington

Crews in Burlington responded to the 1100 block of Spring Street for a report of a garage fire on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Upon arrival, the Burlington Fire Department discovered smoke and flames coming from a detached garage.

The fire had burned up into enclosed rafters and was difficult due to a large amount of storage in the 2 1/2 car garage. The fire was extinguished at 10:05 a.m., about an hour after crews arrived at 8:54 a.m.

The owners of the garage, Ronald and Margret Kienast, were inside their home at the time of the fire and were alerted to it by neighbors knocking on their door. No injuries were reported.

The damage is estimated to be $15,000 to the garage and $10,000 to the contents inside of the garage.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and not considered to be suspicious.

Fourteen Burlington firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by three West Burlington Firefighters responding on automatic aid. Superior Ambulance also assisted at the scene. Firefighters remained on scene until 11:08 a.m.