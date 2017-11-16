Crews respond to Wheatland house fire-UPDATED

UPDATE: A neighbor tells us the house is owned by former fire chief Pat Steward. They say no one was home at the time of the fire except for two dogs. They tell us but both got out.

The neighbor tells us fire crews from Wheatland, Calamus, Lost Nation and Lowden responded to the fire..

ORIGINAL: Firefighters were called to a house fire Thursday morning, November 16, 2017.

A viewer sent in photos of the scene. You can see heavy smoke and flames leaping from the structure.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as they come in.