Crews respond to early morning water main break in Davenport - UPDATED

UPDATE: Crews from Iowa American Water are now on scene. They estimated clean-up will take between 6 and 8 hours to complete.

However, water has stopped gushing from the 2 spouts of the water main break.

ORIGINAL STORY: An early morning water main break created an icy problem spot in downtown Davenport on Tuesday, February 6.

The call went out just after 4 a.m. for a water main break at 3rd St. and Marquette St. in Davenport. At least one plow truck from Davenport Public Works was on scene clearing some of the ice and slush.

We have reached out to Iowa American Water to find out if they are responding, but they could not be immediately reached.

