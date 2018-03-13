Crews respond to fire above pizza place in Fort Madison on Sunday

On Sunday, March 11 just after 7:30 p.m. the Fort Madison Fire Department was called to the 2500 block of Avenue L for a structure fire on the second floor of Sorrento's Pizza.

Crews knocked out a fire on the deck and made entry into the apartment as the fire had extended into the kitchen area. The occupant of the home was not home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters remained on scene until 9:33 p.m. The on-duty crew was assisted by all available off-duty personnel, the Fort Madison Police Department and Lee County Ambulance were also on the scene to assist.

No injuries were reported.

