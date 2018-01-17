Crews respond to house fire in Bettendorf neighborhood-UPDATED

UPDATE: Officials say the residential fire started in the garage. One person was home at the time. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Riverdale, Davenport, and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Departments were called to the scene.

ORIGINAL: A fire broke out at a house in the 1500 block of Lincoln Rd. in Bettendorf. The house is near Mark Twain Elementary School.

Fire crews were called out just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.



