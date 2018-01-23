Potholes cause tire damage in the QCA

Public works crews in the Quad Cities have been busy repairing thousands of potholes. Experts said temperature changes, snow and rain could be to blame. In Davenport, crews repair nearly 70,000 potholes each year. This time of year potholes are treated with what experts call a "cold mix." This is a temporary fix until permanent repairs can be made during the spring.

Crews are not able to fill potholes when there is snow or hard rain. In Bettendorf, crews are able to track potholes using a GPS device. In the winter they are filled temporarily, then tracked for a permanent repair when it's warmer. According to public works, potholes are prioritized based on severity, street classification and request for service. If you'd like to submit a request for service, you're urged to call public works.

Davenport: 563-326-7923

www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/pwrs

Rock Island: 309-732-2301

Moline: (309) 524-2400

Bettendorf: (563) 344-4055