Crime Stoppers Night at the Mallards Friday night

If you're in need of something to do with the family Friday night, the Quad City Mallards will be playing a home game on Friday, March 16.

Friday night's game will be "Crime Stoppers night" with $15 tickets and $2 beer and hotdogs using the code word "Skippy".

Crime Stoppers has had an uptick in crime recently and they also have an approved budget of $4,350 to reward since January 2018 that have not been claimed.

Crime Stoppers is reminding those that have given tips to call and follow up to see if there is a cash reward coming their way.

Call the tip line at 309-762-9500 with your tip ID number or use the app/website P3 Tips and enter your tip ID number and password to see your messages. Lost your tip ID and/or password? Call the tip line listed above during the business hours of 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Friday's night game begins at 7 p.m.