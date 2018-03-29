Crime Stoppers explain the easy way you can stop wallet thieves at local retailers

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say at least ten wallets have been stolen at local stores in Moline in the last couple of months, many in just seconds from purses in shopping carts.

Detective Jon Leach says thieves take a credit card or a wallet and buy as many gift cards as possible at a nearby store.

The suspects then use those gift cards at a later date. Once the thieves have those gift cards, they're difficult to track.

So, police only have the photo of the suspects from the transaction when they purchased the gift cards illegally.

Det. Leach says the easiest way you can stop it from happening to you is by closing or zipping your purse while its in a shopping cart at the grocery store or elsewhere.

Or, don't leave it in your shopping cart.

He says the small step can stop a thief because that person is looking to steal a wallet quickly while you're not looking.

Police are looking for suspects in two recent wallet thefts.

Police say earlier in March, woman with black hair and a blue coat took a wallet from Ross' in Moline and then used it at Target nearby. She took off in a newer ford Explorer.

Another, one black man and black woman allegedly stole a purse from a store in Davenport and spent $1,733 at the Moline Target, many of that was in gift cards.