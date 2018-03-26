Crime Stoppers investigating after more than a dozen of cars were broken into in Rock Island

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is investigating a rash of car burglaries after more than a dozen of cars were broken into.

The incident happened on Thursday, March 15 in the area of 20th - 38th Streets and 5th - 23rd Avenues in Rock Island.

Tools, loose change and phone charges were items that were taken from the cars. Officials say the vast majority of the cars that were broken into, were unlocked.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the tip line at 309-762-9500.