Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are asking for help locating a man they say is dangerous. They say Ronald Walker has been on the run since December and anyone with information should call 309-762-9500.

According to Crime Stoppers, on December 18, 2017, Walker robbed a victim and stabbed him in the head and neck. They say he's been known to be armed with guns and knives and should be considered dangerous.

He was last known to be homeless in Rock Island.