Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities needs helping finding wanted suspects

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for the public's help in finding three men wanted out of the Quad Cities.

Robert Cree, a 34-year-old man is wanted out of Moline on a Felony Theft charge. Cree is wanted by Moline Police for an arrest warrant stemming from a late 2015, early 2016 incident. Cree and three other people stole appliances from their employer. While out making deliveries through the company, they would take extra appliances to sell out of the back of the truck. Around $72,000 worth of appliances were taken.

Cree is described as a white male, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He weighs approximately 230-pounds and is 6'0".

45-year-old William Smith is wanted out of Moline for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender. Moline police say he is a sexual predator who has failed to register as required. He also has warrants out of Knox County and Peoria County in Illinois.

Smith is described as white male with blue eyes and brown hair. He weighs 190-pounds and is 5'11".

23-year-old Adrian Tovar is wanted on a Probation Violation/Obstruction Justice charge. Tovar is wanted out of Rock Island County Sheriff's Office on a $25,000 bond. Tovar is considered armed and dangerous and should you see him, you're encouraged to not approach him.

Tovar is described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5'11" and weighs approximately 250-pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.