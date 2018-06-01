Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities searching for wanted suspects

Crime Stopppers of the Quad Cities is asking the public for help in locating three suspects, one of them is listed as a "Most Wanted".

24-year-old Arthur Keith Lobley failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release facility on Friday, January 19. Police have been actively searching for Lobley who they say no longer has dreads, and has a bald face.

Lobley is wanted for escape and robbery. Lobley is described as a black male, 6'0" and weighs 160-pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering their maximum reward of $1,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.

Crime Stoppers is still searching for 20-year-old Samuel Daxon as well.

Daxon is wanted in connection with a shots fired incident that happened in East Moline that left one man injured.

Daxon is wanted for Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. He is described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5'7" and weighs 135-pounds.

Officials are also searching for 28-year-old Jesse Allen Morrise. Morrise is wanted for Sex Assault out of Davenport.

According to police, Morrise committed a rape last New Year's Eve. DNA analysis was recently confirmed to be that of Morrise and a warrant was then issued for his arrest. This is a nationwide extradition on this warrant and has no bond.

Morrise is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 190-pounds and 5'9".

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.