Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities seeking help locating three wanted suspects

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is seeking help from the community in locating three wanted suspects.

59-year-old Kathy Jackson is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department for obstructing justice. During an encounter with Rock Island Police, Kathy allegedly swallowed crack cocaine.

Kathy may also go by "Kathy Smith" and "Kathy Kramer" and is described as a white female with blue eyes, blonde hair. She is approximately 5'6" and weighs 115 pounds.

23-year-old Jonathan Rojas-Carrasco is wanted by the Moline Police Department for aggravated battery. On March 2, Rojas-Carrasco allegedly attacked a man, breaking his nose and eye socket. The photo that was provided is a 4-year-old photo and Rojas-Carrasco's appearance may have changed.

Rojas-Carrasco is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5'10" and weighs 200 pounds.

22-year-old Bryce James Hasson is wanted out of East Moline for two counts of Aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer. Hasson allegedly fled from East Moline Police when they tried to stop him from driving without a license. He sped away in excess of 60 mph in a 30 mph zone, running several stop lights.

Hasson is described as a white male with blue eyes and brown hair. Hasson is approximately 5'6" and weighs 155 pounds.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.