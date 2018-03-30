Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities warn residents to not fall victim to scams

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is reminding residents to not fall victim to a scam involving Apple.

Officials say a 76-year-old woman received a 1-800 call and the caller claimed to be with the company Apple. The woman was told her phone was being hacked and in order to fix the issue, she would need to purchase iTunes gift cards and pay the caller.

The woman purchased $300 worth of gift cards and relayed the numbers over the phone before realizing it was a scam.

Another scam to be made aware of is one allegedly from Publishers Clearing House.

A Moline resident had received a check in the mail allegedly from the company and deposited the check. The issuer, Mak Clooins, pushed the resident to use that money to buy gift cards. The resident then bought $2,000 worth of Walmart gift cards.

At the time of the report, "Mak Clooins" had not requested the resident to send anything back. However, the citizen contacted the bank and the bank had told him that the issuer had been flagged for suspicious activity. The resident is not out any money, as he may have figured out it was a scam before it got to that.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is reminding Quad CItians you should never have to pay to collect a prize. If you did not enter a contest, you cannot possibly win something, reminding residents to "be smart and be aware."