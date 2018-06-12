Crime Stoppers offers cash reward for information on Jason Roberts Homicide

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities and the Davenport Police Department are looking for help to identify and arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Jason Roberts.

Davenport Police responded to a call at 2:06 a.m. near 800 W. 4th Street, where Jason Blair Roberts, 46, was suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot. Medic EMS transported Roberts to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street; he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

If you have any information regarding the Jason Roberts homicide, please contact Davenport Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities where you can remain anonymous.

If you have information concerning this crime, call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or report it on the Crime Stoppers App. All tips are anonymous and if your information leads to the arrest of the person believed to have murdered Jason Roberts, you’ll receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.