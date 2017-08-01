Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in dog's death

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a cash reward for information regarding the person responsible for the death of a dog in Davenport found in July according to a press release.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, the cash reward could be as high as $1,000. All tips are anonymous. The Davenport Crime Stoppers tipline number is 309-762-9500.

Davenport Police responded to the area of Miller Avenue and South Concord Street where they discovered a partially burned, deceased dog. Police say it appeared to be a Rottweiler.

