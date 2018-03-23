Crime Stoppers searching for man who allegedly passed counterfeit bill at Moline Whitey's

A man is wanted out of Moline after allegedly using a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for his ice cream on Friday, Feb. 23. It was later discovered by employees that the bill was fake. He initially asked an employee for tape to tape up the $100 bill and then paid using the taped up bill.

He is being described as a Caucasian man and is seen in the picture wearing a blue cap, sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The man drove away in a blue 2000's model Buick Rendevous.

If you recognize this man, please call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip through the P3 Tips phone app.