Crime Stoppers searching for woman after she allegedly stole items from Dubuque Hy-Vee

The Dubuque / Jo Daviess Counties Crime Stoppers are looking for a woman who they say allegedly stole merchandise from a Dubuque Hy-Vee.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 3 at the Hy-Vee located at 3500 Dodge Street in Dubuque.

Crime Stoppers says she's possible associated with a grey car.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit an online tip or by calling the Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117. Crime Stoppers callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.

To submit an online tip you can visit the website located to the right of the article.