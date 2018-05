Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired call that has several streets closed in Davenport.

13th Street is closed from Ripley to Main Street and Harrison Street is blocked from 12th to 14th.

Traffic is being diverted in those areas.

Police confirm shots were fired, but no word on if anyone or anything was hit.

Evidence markers can be seen in the roadway.

We have a crew on scene. This is a developing Story.