Crisis centers in eastern Iowa see rise in calls, visits

So far this month, the National Suicide Prevention Line has seen a significant spike in calls. This comes after two celebrity suicides within one week of each other.

This past week alone, there was a 65 percent increase in calls nationwide.

Here in Iowa, Foundation 2 out of Cedar Rapids serves as one of the call centers for the National Suicide Prevention Line. Emily Blomme, Executive Director for Foundation 2, told TV9 they alone have seen a 21 percent spike in calls just to their call center locally.

Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque works with Foundation 2 to help serve people who are in search and need help.

Many of the phone calls received are from people who are having suicidal thoughts, but more commonly someone who sees signs and symptoms in a family member or friend and they are unsure what to do.

Carrie Merrick, Division Director of Northeast Iowa Mental Health Centers with Hillcrest Family Services says when these struggles gain national attention, it could help take away some of the stigmas of mental health.

"People are realizing even these celebrities who look like they have everything going for them really are struggling in their own personal lives and they feel a little more comfortable reaching out," Merrick said. "It also shows what happens when you don't reach out, that things can be real disastrous."

Merrick said Hillcrest has Mobile Crisis services have helped make an impact locally, allowing them to talk with people struggling and reduce the number of people hospitalized.

But in recent months, crisis centers for sexual abuse have also seen an increase in demand for their services- this comes in response to recent sexual assault cases, especially those shared by celebrities.

At the Riverview Center in Dubuque, especially in response to the #MeToo movement, it has seen a 10 percent increase in calls and a 12 percent increase in clients seeking help.

In recent months, staff says people have come in not even realizing help was available to them before.

"Riverview Center as a whole has been around for 26 years," said Tanya Engling, a Marginalized Population Advocate for the Riverview Center. "And people are just now learning about us. So the social media, the media in general, is just getting the word out that you're not alone, you can seek services and services are available for you."

Engling said it's been brave but beneficial for celebrities to share their stories, showing these incidents of struggle can happen to anybody, nationwide or in Dubuque County.

If you or a loved one is dealing with mental health here in eastern Iowa, and you need to talk to someone, call or text the Iowa Helpline at 1-855-800-1239.

You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

If you or a loved one is dealing with sexual abuse, you can contact the Riverview Center closest to you, or visit RiverviewCenter.org.