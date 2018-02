A woman arrested in connection to a 2017 drug induced homicide has taken a plea deal. Court records show 42-year-old Charlonda Crittenden pleaded guilty to drug charges and received seven years in prison. Homicide charges were dropped.

Crittenden was arrested in April of last year for an incident that happened in January. That's when police were called to the 3700 block of 9th Street and discovered the body of Adam Verdick.