Crow Creek Road reconstruction to begin Monday, will last up to three months

Beginning Monday, July 16, the Crow Creek Road reconstruction project will begin. The city expects the road work to last for up to three months.

The project will be from Apple Valley Drive to Davis Street. The first stage will involve curb removal and replacement. Two-way traffic will be maintained on Crow Creek Road during this stage.

Upon completion of the first stage, removal of pavement will begin. During this only westbound traffic will be allowed on Crow Creek Road until the project is finished. Eastbound traffic for Crow Creek Road will be detoured north on 18th Street, then eastbound on 53rd Avenue, then southbound on Devils Glen Road.

The start date and duration of the project is dependent on weather.

