What do you do when the speakers go out during the National Anthem? You sing. That's exactly what fairgoers did at the Mercer County Fair Wednesday night.

A TV-6 viewer sent us this video of the crowd taking over after the speakers kept cutting in and out. She tells TV-6 the moment was "a beautiful moment for our small community"

The Mercer County Fair is running until July 14. You can find out more information about the fair by clicking this link.