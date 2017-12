Grand View Iowa native Adam Cunningham will continue his quest to become the winner of "The Voice."

Cunningham, who now lives in Nashville has been in the bottom two the last two weeks on the singing competition and at the last minute was saved by America.

He will move on to compete in next week's round. Two artists will be eliminated next Tuesday falling short of competing in the finals.

You can watch episodes of "The Voice." on TV6 each Monday and Tuesday night.