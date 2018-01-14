Customers react to Moline Sam's Club closure

It's been several days since the Sam's Club in Moline announced it was shutting its doors for good. But what does that mean for the people who use it's resources every day? Especially those who live on the Illinois side of the river.

If you've taken a trip to the Sam's Club the few days you've probably seen the long lines and jam-packed parking lot. The store is holding their 25% off clearance sale before it closes up shop, for some people like truck driver, Matt Slovack, the closure effects him directly. "Myself as a truck driver that deals a lot with Sam's club and Walmarts, it's going to hit me a little bit because I won't have as many stores to deliver too," he said.

For a store that's been opened for 3 years, the closure was a surprise to city leaders. "They are one of the top sales tax revenue generators in the city of Moline, so yeah we're definitely surprised by the decision," said Moline Planning and Development Director, Ray Forsyth.

With hundreds of disappointed customers, each say they have with their own reasons, but the convenience was the biggest factor.

"You can avoid the bridge, you can just hop over here and seven minutes from home and it's convenient," said Kim Heath.

Some of their minds are also on the 155 employees at the Moline location, some believe losing one of the biggest contributors to jobs growth will impact the city a great deal.

"Oh I think it's going to have a big impact, there are jobs that are going to lost and that's going to be hard," said customer Melissa Hofer.

So dozens are taking advantage of last-minute clearance deals and saying goodbye to a resource they've used for years.

Some of the closed sam's stores throughout the country will be turned into e-commerce stores or distribution centers. Moline city leaders say the city will work with the company to see if that is a possibility in Moline. The store's last day of operation is January 26th.