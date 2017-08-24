Customers upset after Frontier switches non-stop flights to Las Vegas

A good deal on a flight to Las Vegas turned into a hassle for an Eastern Iowa man.

Mike Hayes booked a flight on Frontier Airlines for this October that he thought would be non-stop from Cedar Rapids to Las Vegas. A week ago Frontier told him that instead of it being non-stop, he would have a 17-hour layover in Denver.

"A friend of mine called and said Frontier is having a big promotion, and we had been talking about going to Las Vegas for my friends' longtime engagement for their bachelor/bachelorette party," Hayes said.

TV9 reached out to Frontier to find out what exactly happened to those flights. The company says the promotion "wasn't meeting expectations." It now plans to end the promotion on October 3rd.

"Like all airlines from time to time, we will make changes to our schedule. We recognize sometimes this may be inconvenient for our customers, but we work hard to mitigate this impact. This means working with the customers for re-accommodation that fits their travel needs. By providing early notification we allow customers time to make other plans if necessary," Frontier spokesperson Richard Oliver said.

Travel agent Janet Weekly says she always tells her clients to be careful when booking with budget airlines.

"Their obligation is to get you there, but it doesn't have to be within certain hours. However, you do have the option to cancel," Weekly said.

She says she doesn't think airlines should be able to change flights so easily.

"I think it's horrible the way they are operating, but it's just become the norm. They have the market, these airlines. What are you going to do?" Weekly said.

Hayes called the company and got his money back, then rebooked with a different company, but now he has to drive to Des Moines instead.

"I feel very lucky that we were able to find decent alternatives," Hayes said.

Despite all of that he's still looking forward to the getaway.

Frontier says it is still offering low fare flights to Las Vegas, they just won't be non-stop.