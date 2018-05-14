Cut fiber causes outages in Henry County

A cut Mediacom fiber in Henry County has resulted in Phone, internet and cable outages for several cities. Us Cellular and Verizon service may be affected as well.

Cambridge, Andover, Osco, Galva, Altona, Wataga, Henderson, Alexis, Viola, Sherrard, Matherville, Reynolds, Aledo, and Boden are the cities affected.

If 911 is unavailable in your area, Emergency and Non-Emergency complaints within Henry county can be directed to the Henry County's Sherriff Office at 309-937-3911.