There’s a place in Moline that’s “cutting edge.” Walk- ins are most welcome. Ray’z Barber and Styling College is where the learning goes down.

The owner gutted the building. They remodeled it from floor to ceiling. The college is the grooming ground for barber wannabees.

Chelsey Davis went to cosmetology school. She decided to become a barber. It’s more specialized, she believes, and she also has the opportunity to do hot shaves.

Students get fifteen hundred hours of training. Most of that is on the floor, cutting hair. There are also hours of classroom training.

Licensed instructors make the rounds, grading students on their work and also offering professional advice.

Steven Bui is from Vietnam. He wants to be his own boss and someday open a barber shop.

Students are also trained to do hair styling for women. Students from LaSalle, Galesburg, Muscatine, and other area cities attend the college.

From fades to comb overs, trims and shaves. A barber college hoping it’s a “cut above the rest.”

