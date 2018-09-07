Cy-Hawks schools team up for cancer research

While the Hawkeyes and Cyclones will be taking the football field as opponents on Saturday, researchers from both institutions are working together in cancer research.

In a collaboration announced last week, cancer researchers at the University of Iowa will be working “side by side” with veterinarian researchers at Iowa State University looking at similarities in cancers in both humans and companion animals and how those similarities can contribute to furthering research in both areas.

"We agreed there would be a lot of benefit of combining research" Dr. George J. Weiner, MD the Chair of Cancer Research with the University of Iowa said to TV6. “so we asked Where can we work together?”

The Side by Side in Cancer Research Collaboration is kicking off this month.