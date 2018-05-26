Cyclists pedal through Snake Alley Criterium

The Snake Alley Criterium came to Burlington today. It's a cycling race through downtown Burlington. Racers say it may be one of the hardest courses in the country.

They face a tough cobblestone climb every lap in the heart of Burlington.

Its a landmark that separates this course from all the rest.

"We have the most unique race of anywhere in the country because of that alley" says criterium volunteer Newt Colburn.

They say its this cobblestone climb that makes it one of the hardest races in the country. "Its incredibly difficult, the grade is 12 and a half percent, and many people tell us about how they get winded walking up it let alone riding up it,:" Colburn says.

If Snake Alley wasn't enough, today's extreme heat was just another obstacle for racers to overcome.

Colburn says, "Obviously hydration is a really important thing and its difficult when you're in a race to hydrate, you need to be pre-hydrated."

Daniel Summerhill from Centennial, Colorado rode off with the gold medal in the men's professional race and Faith Montreuil from Louisville, Kentucky got the gold in the women's professional race.

For full race results, click the link below:

Results for Snake Alley Criterium

