Washing D.C. Police Officer Arthur Brown Jr. is used to sticking to the law, but this weekend he stuck the landing, literally.

Brown and a group of neighborhood kids turned a playground into a mini gymnasium, showing off their gymnastics skills.

First, a young boy does a roundoff into a backflip. Not to be outdone, Brown shows off his skill.

Brown says playing with the kids is a way to bridge the gap between the community and the police.